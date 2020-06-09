North Okanagan man ran over sex trade worker with quad

Photo: RCMP Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is shown in video frame grab moments before attempting to throw a chair while being interrogated by police

Curtis Sagmoen is expected to be back in court June 19 where he will be sentenced for an assault conviction.

Sagmoen was supposed to be sentenced earlier this year, but COVID-19 shutdowns delayed the court date.

The conviction stems from an incident in August 2017, when Sagmoen ran over a sex trade worker with his ATV.

When she arrived to the address, the woman tried calling the number she was texting to let her through the gate. There was no answer, but the victim said she soon saw Sagmoen driving on an ATV on the property. He let her through, and told her to come down to the creek with him.

She refused, and tried to follow him in her car, but got stuck.

The woman said Sagmoen told her to hop on the back of the quad with him, and she did. After a while, he stopped the vehicle and started fiddling with it.

"I am familiar with quads, and he was definitely pretending that it was broken," the victim testified.

She said Sagmoen told her that he lived in some RVs on the top of the mountain, but that the property owner had recently removed them, and he didn't know where they were.

"That's when I knew for sure something was up," the victim testified. "You're saying you don't know where you live?"

She decided to leave and moved to the side as she heard the motor of the ATV behind her. That's when he hit her from behind with the quad.

"I luckily didn't lose consciousness," she said. "But I flipped over the quad and broke my tailbone, and had really bad bruises and road rash. I also had a concussion, with a bump the size of an orange on the back of my head."

Sagmoen will be sentenced in Supreme Court in Vernon.

In December, 2019, Sagmoen was found guilty of numerous crimes also involving a sex trade worker.