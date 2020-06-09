Salvation Army closing downtown Vernon store after 32 years

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It's the end of an era for Vernon thrift shoppers.

After being in operation for 32 years, the Salvation Army Thrift Store in downtown Vernon is closing its doors forever. The Sally Ann will keep its larger store in the city's North End, however.

The organization says several factors, including the financial viability of operating two stores, weighed into the decision to close the downtown store indefinitely.

The doors will close on June 29, with no plans to reopen in the future.

“The decision to close the store did not come easily, and we are deeply saddened,” said Lt. Stefan Reid. “Several factors played into our decision, but at the end of the day it boiled down to finances. We simply cannot afford to keep operating two stores while serving the community effectively.”

Other factors included a decline in foot traffic and changes in the local economy due to COVID-19, which resulted in significant drops in revenue.

Reid said in order to continue having a presence in the community in other ways, it was a necessary business decision.

The local Salvation Army will now focus its efforts on operating its main store at 5400 24th St., which is set to reopen on June 22.

“Right now, our focus is going to be our team,” said Reid. “We need to ensure they are taken care of, because they’ve served this community diligently for years. We will also continue to focus on improving operations in our main store so we can continue to serve those in the community who need our help.”

The Salvation Army in Vernon has operated in Vernon for 114 years, and currently offers several programs and services, including a food bank, clothing support, personal counselling, spiritual services and more.

“I would like to thank the community for years of dedicated patronage and support. We can only do the work we do, because of their ongoing support. And while this is a sad occasion, we can look to the future with optimism because we are going to continue to operate and serve this great community,” said Reid.