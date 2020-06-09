158636
Vernon  

Silver Star bike park to open for summer on July 9

Silver Star set to open

Silver Star Mountain Resort kicks off its summer operations on July 9. 

The resort boasts one of the largest bike parks in Canada, and will reopen after shutting its winter operations down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mountain will open with reduced hours, following guidelines of BC Health and Worksafe BC.

"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our staff, guests and community," said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing. "We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and follow all local, provincial and national protocols, which will require operational adjustments through the summer." 

"We chose to delay our summer opening to ensure we are following all the necessary regulations set out by the province and to make sure everyone who visits Silver Star this summer leaves feeling confident knowing we have taken great care in following all health and safety protocols." 

"We also had a very large snowpack this year, and a lot of wind events, which is taking a considerable amount of time to melt and clear all of the trees."

Bike park passes are now on sale for the summer season. 

The resort will be running the Comet Chair for biking, with restricted riders and social distancing in effect throughout the lift lines. The gondola will be open for sightseeing every weekend. 

The mountain will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the 2020 summer season. 

