Photo: Darren Handschuh

A southbound lane of Highway 97 is closed on Vernon's Hospital Hill.

A tractor-trailer has become stuck partially in the ditch at the turnoff into the Department of National Defence grounds at the top of the hill.

Police are on scene and are directing traffic.

It doesn't appear there was any damage in the incident, but the semi's trailer is leaning at a precarious angle.

Tow trucks have yet to attempt to remove the big rig.