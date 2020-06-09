159139
Vernon  

More vandalism in Vernon; security cam catches bulb smashers

Vandals caught on camera

- | Story: 302254

Where were your kids at 3:30 a.m.?

Ratio Coffee and Pastry shop owner Andrew McWilliam is asking that question after some young vandals smashed lightbulbs at the downtown Vernon coffee shop.

The incident was captured on security video, and the youths can be heard laughing as they smash the bulbs, which explode with a loud bang.

The vandalism follows a spree of damage inflicted in the Alexis Park Drive area on Saturday night, as well as at W.L. Seaton Secondary School and the Econolodge at the corner of 42nd Avenue and 32nd Street.

A number of Vernon residents woke up Sunday morning to racist and profanity-riddled vandalism covering their vehicles and properties.

In the latest incident, ?McWilliam says it was "just a few light bulbs ... no biggy. Just annoying spending the first part of the picking up shards of glass.

"Just want people to know we have this stuff on video. Hopefully prevents some of this annoying stuff from happening in the future."

RCMP have been informed and are still investigating the weekend's vandalism spree.

