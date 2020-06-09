158636
Vernon sends letter to BC Premier to ask for gas price gouging investigation

The City of Vernon has decided to send a letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan to request an investigation into the gouging of gas prices in the Okanagan.

Gas prices in the Okanagan have been consistently above $1.00 a litre during the pandemic, except for a brief period in early April when gas dipped below a dollar per litre. But in the Lower Mainland, the City of Vernon says gas prices were approximately $0.84 per litre.

The investigation specifically requests to look into price gouging in the Okanagan compared to the Lower Mainland, and why residents in the region are paying much higher prices than our coastal counterparts.

Coun. Akbal Mund initially brought up the possibility of price gouging in the gasoline industry at the last council meeting, which led to notice of motion to send the letter.

