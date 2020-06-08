159139
Vernon  

Vernon council allows grads to spray paint Suicide Hill

Grads get to spray paint

Vernon Secondary School grads will be making Suicide Hill a little more colourful this summer, as Vernon city council passed a motion to let them spray paint the street on the 2400 block of 30th Avenue.

The street will be closed for two and a half months to allow people to visit the site, make the paint last longer and to avoid any potential safety risks due to weather.

Councillor Akbal Mund was not on board with the lengthy closure.

"When they did it back in the day, the street was only closed for one day," he said. "I'm not against this whatsoever, I just think that long of a street closure is a bit much."

Council ended up going with the long street closure, and an old tradition is being brought back for VSS grads who weren't able to experience a true graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

