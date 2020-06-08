158636
Vernon  

Decision deferred, city to hold public hearing on development beside Vernon heron rookery

Herons safe - for now

- | Story: 302201

A large crowd showed up at Vernon City Hall Monday afternoon to speak up for Vernon's beloved herons.

The herons were facing a new threat to their North End nesting grounds after a developer was given a second chance to amend plans for a project close by the big birds' nesting trees.

For now at least, it looks like the herons can nest in peace.

A decision regarding the developer's proposed project was deferred by council.

Council decided to defer a decision on a covenant protecting the site, and to hold a second round of public hearings.

The public will be allowed to send in information and opinions on the proposal. During the first public hearing, city staff say they received about 200 emails from citizens.

A large group of people who were concerned about the development were gathered outside City Hall prior to Monday's meeting, voicing their opposition to the development project. They were dressed in blue to represent the great blue herons.

More to come

