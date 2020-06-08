Distraught man with weapons threatened police in Armstrong

Photo: Jon Manchester

An Armstrong man faces numerous charges after a high-risk incident over the weekend.

Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to reports of a distraught male on the 3100 block of Otter Lake Road.

Police received information the man was armed and threatening to hurt himself and others.

Given the threat to public and personal safety, police responded in large numbers and cordoned off the area.

Once on scene, members were able to determine the male was highly agitated and a risk to public safety.



"After some time, the subject male exited his home wielding what appeared to be a metal object and uttering threats toward police," says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. "Numerous resources were engaged during this incident and in an effort to de-escalate the situation safely, the male was apprehended by the RCMP K9 Unit and safely secured by officers."



The 41-year-old Armstrong man was held in custody to face numerous charges of uttering threats to cause death and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose. He was released on conditions after a court appearance.