Man breached probation by taking photos at skate park

Photo: Contributed

RCMP arrested a man for breaching his probation over the weekend by taking photos at the Coldstream skate park.

RCMP Const. Kelly Brett says 58-year-old Richard Slobodian was arrested and is facing charges of failing to comply with a probation order after a suspicious vehicle was spotted at Creekside Park on Saturday by an off-duty officer.

"The officer, who was able to identify the driver, knew the male to be in breach of a court-ordered condition not to be within 100 metres of any park where a person under the age of 16 could be present," says Brett. "The suspect male was allegedly taking photos of people at the skate park, but quickly changed locations to another park nearby."



The officer followed the vehicle to ensure the safety of the public until marked police units arrived and the man was arrested.