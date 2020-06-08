158636
Peak of lockdowns saw 82% drop in visits to Thompson-Okanagan

Tourism back on upswing

Weekly visitor insights compiled for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association show that at the peak of COVID-19 lockdowns, overnight visits to the region were down a whopping 82 per cent.

The weekly domestic overnight visitor insights for Feb. 4 to May 31 show the number of tourists was already starting to slide in February, but plummeted when B.C. brought in travel restrictions and other protective measures on March 18.

They continued to nosedive until hitting a low point on April 19, the 11th week of the lockdown, when visits were down 82.4 per cent.

Provincial stats over the same period have closely mirrored the local trend.

But, TOTA's report notes, visitor traffic has slowly been improving.

"While overnight traffic is significantly down compared to 2019, an upward trend in movement and overnight stays on a week-over-week basis was apparent during weeks 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17," the report states.

The Thompson Okanagan region saw a 50 per cent decrease in visitation during the week of May 25-31, the most recent week for which stats are available. And that week was up one per cent from the previous week.

Visitation also increased to the Kootenays, Rockies, and Vancouver Island.

The data was collected by Environics Analytics, which used anonymous cellphone data to track devices that spent at least one night more than 60 kilometres away from its common overnight location.

