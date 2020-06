Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP report a sudden death on Eastside Road Sunday night.

About 9:30 p.m., witnesses reported a large police presence on Eastside Road, with lights and sirens, and officers on scene for approximately 45 minutes.

Vernon RCMP confirm they were in the area attending a sudden death.

Spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says the death has been ruled not suspicious, and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Police say they will not be releasing any more details at this time.