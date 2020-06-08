Snow still falling on Interior mountain peaks

We may be headed for mid-June, but Mother Nature is taking her time releasing winter's grip on Interior mountains and high elevation highways.

Castanet's Silver Star webcam shows there was a skiff of fresh snow this morning at the resort.

And cams at Big White east of Kelowna show there's still plenty of the white stuff on the ground in the area of The Cliff.

While things look clear and wet in the villages, there's still a little snow on the ground at higher elevations of Apex Mountain near Penticton and SunPeaks near Kamloops.

And, B.C.'s high elevation highways have also seen snow in recent days, although they all look clear today, in a midday webcam check.

This morning's rain in the valley bottom is followed by a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Tonight should see more showers, followed by rain on Tuesday.

Wednesday is looking like the week's best day, with partly sunny conditions and highs of about 22 C. Thursday and Friday, it's back to rain.