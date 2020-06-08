Silver Star launches community campaign for aid during COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Silver Star Mountain Resort is launching a new platform called Play It Forward, which aims to help their employees and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Play It Forward will be seeking out charitable giving efforts through partnerships with foundations within the community.

"As part of the fabric of this community, we have a responsibility to support those who work, live and play here," says Ken Derpak, general manager for Silver Star. “Play It Forward will not only help strengthen the local community as we navigate today’s uncertainty, but we have the opportunity to inspire others to follow our lead through our volunteer work and the contributions we are making to Play It Forward."

The program's first order of business is to help alleviate COVID-19's impact in the area, which anyone can help with. Ways to help out include volunteering, small acts of kindness, donating necessary items and monetary donations to the Play It Forward fund. The funds raised will be distributed to local non-profits that are on the front lines serving the community.

"We want to ensure our communities thrive as destinations of choice for living and enjoying lives full of adventure," adds Derpak.

The Play It Forward fund has been started with a total of $150,000 in donations from John and David Cumming, the Cumming Foundation and resort staff members. John Cumming, who owns PWDR, is the owner of Silver Star and has also initiated Play It Forward funds at all PWDR sites in North America.

For more information about the Play It Forward initiative, you can visit Silver Star's website.