Vernon Winter Carnival AGM your chance to get involved

File photo

Plans for next February's Vernon Winter Carnival will be discussed June 23, at the carnival society's annual general meeting.

The 2021 carnival will have a Wild West theme, and will run from Feb. 5 to 14.

The board will meet at Paddlewheel Hall on Okanagan Landing Road.

The AGM is an opportunity for new board members to be nominated and help to plan one of Canada's largest winter festivals.

For more information about becoming a member of the society, a board member or to RSVP, email [email protected].

Physical distancing measures will be in place for the meeting, and a maximum 50 people will be permitted in the hall. For those with compromised immune systems, there will be a Zoom link available through the carnival website and/or Facebook page.

The Vernon Winter Carnival began in 1961 to foster community spirit and promote the city.

"We are proud to continue to deliver classic and anticipated events that generations of families and tourists have come to love, showcasing the winter beauty of Vernon," said executive director Vicki Proulx.