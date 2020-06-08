158636
158634
Vernon  

Vernon Winter Carnival AGM your chance to get involved

Carnival seeks volunteers

- | Story: 302174

Plans for next February's Vernon Winter Carnival will be discussed June 23, at the carnival society's annual general meeting.

The 2021 carnival will have a Wild West theme, and will run from Feb. 5 to 14.

The board will meet at Paddlewheel Hall on Okanagan Landing Road.

The AGM is an opportunity for new board members to be nominated and help to plan one of Canada's largest winter festivals.

For more information about becoming a member of the society, a board member or to RSVP, email [email protected].

Physical distancing measures will be in place for the meeting, and a maximum 50 people will be permitted in the hall. For those with compromised immune systems, there will be a Zoom link available through the carnival website and/or Facebook page.

The Vernon Winter Carnival began in 1961 to foster community spirit and promote the city.

"We are proud to continue to deliver classic and anticipated events that generations of families and tourists have come to love, showcasing the winter beauty of Vernon," said executive director Vicki Proulx.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4115239
1085 Tataryn Rd
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$850,000
more details
158144


Send us your News Tips!


157242


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sky
Sky Vernon SPCA >


158654


Cara Delevingne to open up on her sexuality in new TV show

Showbiz
Cara Delevingne is reportedly set to share details of her colorful romantic life in a TV show about sexuality. The British model,
Baby and Dad debate bath time
Must Watch
Getting your kids to take a bath… the struggle is real. See...
James Bond to become a dad in new movie
Showbiz
James Bond will reportedly be taking on his most terrifying...
Baby growls at auntie
Must Watch
Baby girl being funny with her auntie
Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020
Galleries
Scrumptious food that will make you want to take your lunch break...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155912
159046