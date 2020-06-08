159139
Vernon  

Infrastructure project to turn off taps in Killiney Beach

Water shutoff tomorrow

- | Story: 302169

Killiney Beach residents are advised of a planned water outage on Tuesday.

Customers of the Killiney Beach Water System along the north end of Westside Road will have their water shut off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The outage will affect 160 properties on the upper side, or west, of Westside Road. Residents below Westside Road will not be affected as improvements are made to the system's Winchester control room. 
 
Residents should shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water, store sufficient drinking water for the anticipated period of interruption, and isolate the supply to hot water tanks.

Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing.

After completion of the infrastructure improvements, the system will be flushed, and it is recommended affected customers run a cold water tap until water runs clear.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4115239
1085 Tataryn Rd
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$850,000
more details
158144


Send us your News Tips!


158253


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sky
Sky Vernon SPCA >




Cara Delevingne to open up on her sexuality in new TV show

Showbiz
Cara Delevingne is reportedly set to share details of her colorful romantic life in a TV show about sexuality. The British model,
Baby and Dad debate bath time
Must Watch
Getting your kids to take a bath… the struggle is real. See...
James Bond to become a dad in new movie
Showbiz
James Bond will reportedly be taking on his most terrifying...
Baby growls at auntie
Must Watch
Baby girl being funny with her auntie
Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020
Galleries
Scrumptious food that will make you want to take your lunch break...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
158535