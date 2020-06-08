Infrastructure project to turn off taps in Killiney Beach

Photo: Thinkstock.com

Killiney Beach residents are advised of a planned water outage on Tuesday.

Customers of the Killiney Beach Water System along the north end of Westside Road will have their water shut off from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The outage will affect 160 properties on the upper side, or west, of Westside Road. Residents below Westside Road will not be affected as improvements are made to the system's Winchester control room.



Residents should shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water, store sufficient drinking water for the anticipated period of interruption, and isolate the supply to hot water tanks.

Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing.

After completion of the infrastructure improvements, the system will be flushed, and it is recommended affected customers run a cold water tap until water runs clear.