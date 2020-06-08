Gary Boss, the man who inspired Kindale organization, dies

Photo: Contributed

The man who inspired the creation of the North Okanagan's Kindale Developmental Association has died.

Gary Boss died June 1. He was 64.

Boss was born with Down syndrome in Armstrong, during a time "when little was known about it, and life expectancy was short. He lived a full, active and productive life. Along the way, he touched the lives of many," his obituary reads.

Boss was an avid sports fan and loved bowling, swimming, going to the gym, music, movies, travelling and playing crib – and "he enjoyed a good party, especially if dancing was involved."

"Gary was the original inspiration for the Kindale organization. Through the efforts of his parents (Rawleigh and Lydia) and the local Kinsmen club, a small school was built to meet the needs of children with special needs in the 1960s. Over the years, Kindale has grown and evolved into the wonderful organization that we know today."

The family thanked Kindale, caregivers Jim and Laurie Vizeau-Smith, Donna and Laurie Beenen for their support over the years. "Also, most recently, thank you to the amazing staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital for their compassion and care.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child, and nowhere has that ever been more true than in Armstrong. But in Gary’s case, along the way, that village has also learned a great deal from the child."

Kindale is a non-profit society that provides a wide range of services to people with developmental and other disabilities throughout the North Okanagan. It serves the communities of Armstrong, Vernon, Cherryville, Enderby and Lumby. Some services, such as home-sharing, extend to Salmon Arm, Sicamous, and Revelstoke.