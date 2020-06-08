159139
Vernon  

100 years since Vernon internment camp was shut down

Vernon's internment history

- | Story: 302153

On June 20, it will have been 100 years since a Vernon internment camp was shut down.

Canada locked up thousands of residents deemed "enemy aliens" from 1914 to 1920.

The men, women and children had what little they had taken away from them, and were forced to work heavy manual labour. They were disenfranchised solely based on their heritage and countries of origin.

Vernon's internment camp was at the site of what is now MacDonald Park, and there is a plaque at the site commemorating those who were forced to live there, behind barbed wire.

There were 24 internment camps across Canada, and B.C.'s camps were at Vernon, Monashee, Mt. Revelstoke, Mara Lake, Field, and Edgewood.

There were only two camps in Canada that housed woman and children – one was here in Vernon, the other was in Spirit Lake, Que. At the other camps, families were separated. Women and children were forced to live on their own as their husbands and fathers were interned.

The majority of the camp populations were Ukranian, but many other nationalities and ethnicities were held there as well. Bulgarians, Croatians, Germans, Czechs, Hungarians, Italians, Jews, Poles, Romanians, Russians, Serbians, Slovaks, Slovenes, and people from the Ottoman Empire were also internees at the camps.

To commemorate the end of Vernon's internment camp, the Vernon and District Family History Society will present the documentary “That Never Happened” at a future date. Two seasons of short YouTube videos called 'The Camps' can be found here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158529
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4131949
8970 Varsity Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
158144


Send us your News Tips!


158263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sky
Sky Vernon SPCA >


154280


Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020

Galleries
Scrumptious food that will make you want to take your lunch break early.
Monday Eats!- June 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Backward hippo
Must Watch
Entertainment Week in Review – June 7, 2020
Must Watch
Rob Balsdon’s Entertainment Week in Review for June 7,
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096