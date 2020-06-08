158636
Vernon  

Vehicles, properties tagged with racist profanities in Vernon

Racist vandalism spree

- | Story: 302097

A number of Vernon residents woke up Sunday morning to racist and profanity-riddled vandalism covering their vehicles and properties.

The vandals hit multiple vehicles and fences, and also marked W.L. Seaton Secondary School and the Econolodge on the corner of 42 Avenue and 32 Street.

The vandalism contained vulgar phrases and racist profanity and were spray painted on multiple vehicles. There was also some Satan-related graffiti, with the numbers '666' depicted on several vehicles.

The vandals are believed to have struck around midnight Saturday night with at least two cans of spray paint, as both brown and white paint was used.

"It takes a lot to get off," said Dawn Tucker, as she was cleaning off a friend's vehicle. "We have been at it for over an hour and we still haven't gotten it all off."

There have been instances of tagging in the Alexis Park neighbourhood before, as mailboxes can be seen with indistinct marks on them. Tagging and vandalism is very present in Vernon currently, and it's not just the Alexis Park area.

"This is going on downtown too," added Tucker. "The Vernon Winter Carnival building has been hit three times over the past few weeks."

The suspects have not been identified at this time, and Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for comment.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151857
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4174086
20 valecairn rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$2,150
more details
158992


Send us your News Tips!


158401


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sky
Sky Vernon SPCA >


158293


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Conor McGregor retires from fighting again
Showbiz
Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has declared his...
Sunday afternoon randomness
Daily Dose
Awesome randomness.
Lady Gaga flies to U.K. number one with Chromatica
Music
Lady Gaga has landed her fourth U.K. number one with the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158624
158535