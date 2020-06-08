Vehicles, properties tagged with racist profanities in Vernon

A number of Vernon residents woke up Sunday morning to racist and profanity-riddled vandalism covering their vehicles and properties.

The vandals hit multiple vehicles and fences, and also marked W.L. Seaton Secondary School and the Econolodge on the corner of 42 Avenue and 32 Street.

The vandalism contained vulgar phrases and racist profanity and were spray painted on multiple vehicles. There was also some Satan-related graffiti, with the numbers '666' depicted on several vehicles.

The vandals are believed to have struck around midnight Saturday night with at least two cans of spray paint, as both brown and white paint was used.

"It takes a lot to get off," said Dawn Tucker, as she was cleaning off a friend's vehicle. "We have been at it for over an hour and we still haven't gotten it all off."

There have been instances of tagging in the Alexis Park neighbourhood before, as mailboxes can be seen with indistinct marks on them. Tagging and vandalism is very present in Vernon currently, and it's not just the Alexis Park area.

"This is going on downtown too," added Tucker. "The Vernon Winter Carnival building has been hit three times over the past few weeks."

The suspects have not been identified at this time, and Castanet has reached out to the Vernon RCMP for comment.