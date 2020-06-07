Vernon group still training, rescuing during pandemic

Photo: File photo

Global pandemic or not, when the call for help goes out, these volunteers are ready to answer.

Members of Vernon Search and Rescue have been kept busy this spring, not only answering calls but training.

For the elite rescue group, regular training is part of their regimen and even COVID-19 couldn't stop them from practicing their life-saving techniques, even if it was in a modified fashion.

Coralie Nairn, with VSAR, said at the height of the social-distancing rules, members would hold online training sessions to stay sharp and up to date on the latest techniques.

“It has been challenging,” said Nairn. “Some of the training we have been able to do with social-distancing protocols, but the majority of the training has been online. We meet together weekly.”

Part of the VSAR training is theory, so the group has been focussing on that for the past few weeks.

For the more hands-on training, appropriate PPE is worn.

“Which is what we do operationally as well. If we do get a call where we will be within contact with the person needing rescuing we don all our PPE and get on with the task,” she said.

Rescuers also talk to the people being rescued to see if they are showing any signs of coronavirus.

“Our biggest challenge is getting to and from,” said Nairn. “We don't congregate at the building anymore, we just go straight to the scene in our vehicles.”

Nairn said with restrictions starting to ease, VSAR volunteers can now get together in person for training while still observing physical distancing mandates.

If those distances can not be maintained, then the volunteers put on the appropriate PPE.

“We have to get more creative in how we approach it,” she said. “The search and rescue community is a pretty tight knit one, so we like to work together.”

But with the easing of those restrictions, more people are heading out to make the most of what the Okanagan has to offer and that means more calls for help are likely to come in.

And for those seeking to commune with nature, the veteran searcher has some advice.

“Be prepared. Get the training, get a trip plan and take the essentials,” she stressed. “Make sure you have the equipment, check the weather and be prepared for the amount of time you are going to be away.

Nairn recommends people go to adventuresmart.ca before they head out.