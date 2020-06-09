Lumby man adds a British battle tank to his collection

158636
It is not uncommon for people to collect things.

Stamps are popular, as are coins and tools, but Lumby resident Al Hale takes collecting to a whole new level.

Hale collects vintage British military vehicles. He has 25 pieces in his possession, including a self-propelled howitzer, but he recently purchased the granddaddy of them all: a 60-tonne Chieftain Main Battle Tank.

The Chieftain was the primary tank for the British military through the 1960s to 1980s.

It is 12-feet wide and 35-feet long with an (inoperable) 120 mm cannon.

It took a big rig with 10 axels to transport the behemoth from Northern Alberta to the Okanagan, but that was only part of the challenge, Hale must now restore the battle tank to its former glory.

“It will probably take a couple of years before we get it all done and working,” said Hale.

Hale purchased the tank off a friend of his – who still has another one – and he is pretty sure it is the only Chieftain in B.C.

The tank was relegated to become a target tank for the British military, but his friend saved it from its demise and brought it to Canada.

And now Hale has brought it to Lumby.

