Mother moose, calf spotted in Vernon area can be dangerous

Leave the moose alone

A mother moose and her offspring has been spotted near a Vernon elementary school.

And people are strongly advised to leave the animals alone.

Conservation Officer Micah Kneller said the moose and calf were recently seen near Hillview school in the BX area.

“A cow moose can be a very dangerous animal when it is protecting its young,” said Kneller. “We don't want people to go over there and try to look at it. You can't see it, but we do encourage people leave them alone and give them space. That is the best thing you can do for them.”

Kneller expects the moose and calf will move on further into the woods.

