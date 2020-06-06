158636
158967
Vernon  

Brown couch wedged up against Kalamalka Lake dam

Couch jams dam

- | Story: 302056

It's not uncommon for debris to be washed into area lakes with spring run off, but this was a little much.

Provincial crews were called to the dam at east end of Kalmalka Lake Saturday at noon to retrieve a couch.

The brown couch was wedged up against the grating for the dam that is near the intersection of Kalamalka Lake Road and Westkal Road next to Kal Beach.

The dam is a provincial responsibility and two employees were tasked with removing the furniture.

Both Okanagan and Kal lakes are high at this time of year and boaters are reminded to go slow to reduce wakes that can damage the shoreline.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

154088
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4177171
206-1961 Durnin Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$385,000
more details
157395


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


153489


Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after just one season

Showbiz
Netflix show Next In Fashion has been axed after just one series, host Tan France has confirmed. The designer and Queer Eye star...
Useless facts
Galleries
Some of us have been in quarantine a long time. Use these as...
Useless facts (2)
Galleries
Even more useless ( but interesting) facts.
Corgi disapproves of video game
Must Watch
Corgi wants cuddles and is giving his owner the stare down.
Frustrated baby hysterically rage quits
Must Watch
Check out how this baby reacts after several failed attempts at...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824