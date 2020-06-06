Brown couch wedged up against Kalamalka Lake dam

Photo: Bob Hollier Provincial crews were called to the dam at east end of Kalmalka Lake Saturday at noon to retrieve a couch.

It's not uncommon for debris to be washed into area lakes with spring run off, but this was a little much.

The brown couch was wedged up against the grating for the dam that is near the intersection of Kalamalka Lake Road and Westkal Road next to Kal Beach.

The dam is a provincial responsibility and two employees were tasked with removing the furniture.

Both Okanagan and Kal lakes are high at this time of year and boaters are reminded to go slow to reduce wakes that can damage the shoreline.