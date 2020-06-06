Shuswap River receding from flood peak on Wednesday

158636
While flood-related restrictions and closures remain in place, the Shuswap River is starting to recede in Enderby.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the City of Enderby's Emergency Operations Centre reports that river levels appear to have peaked on Wednesday at 485 cubic metres per second and a level of 5.049 metres. 

Since that time, levels have decreased and now stand at a flow rate of 459 cubic meters per second and a level of 4.920 metres.

It's not yet known how Friday night's rain and more forecast this weekend will affect that, although predicted levels have been reduced from earlier this week, the city said.

Over the next 10 days, the Shuswap River is predicted to gradually decrease to 431.6 cubic metres per second by June 14. It is anticipated that forecast precipitation will cause the rate of decline to ease and even flatten, but it is not predicted to produce an incline in river levels.

Despite this, the BC River Forecast Centre is continuing a high streamflow advisory for the Shuswap River, as flooding at low-lying levels is still occurring.

Predictions are exactly that – forecasts based on the best available information at the time, the city says. 

Information can change rapidly, and residents are urged to continue measures to protect their property. Sand and sandbags are available for free at the public works yard on McGowan Avenue.

The public is advised to stay clear of rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period. 

