Conservation officers getting numerous calls about bears this year

Lots of bears out there

There are bears everywhere this year.

North Okanagan Conservation officer Micah Kneller said they have received numerous bear complaints.

“We are getting tons of bear complaints all around the region,” Kneller said. “Way more than the last couple years.”

There have also been numerous posts on area Facebook pages of people spotting bears in their backyards and neighbourhoods.

Several of the pictures showed the bruins feasting on the contents of bird feeders, which can habituate the bear to food source, make them less afraid of people and possibly result in having to be destroyed.

Kneller said bird feeders are a prime attractant for bears and are not necessary this time of year.

“There is plenty of food out there for birds to eat,” said Kneller.

Garbage is another enticing attractant for bears and once a bear becomes used to garbage as a food source, it can not be rehabilitated and must be destroyed.

For more information on how to be bear aware, click here.

