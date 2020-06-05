157484
More than a dozen people rallied at Polson Park Friday

Vernon holds BLM rally

A group of Black Lives Matter supporters rallied in Vernon Friday afternoon.

More than a dozen people stood at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Highway 97 as motorists drove by and honked in support.

Co-organizer Celina Galbraith said the rally was to show support for all people who have faced racism and oppression.

“We feel it is important to show we do support people not matter what they look like,” said Galbraith. “It's important to fight for justice for everyone, because everyone is equal.”

Zara Varney said they were hoping more people would attend, but noted the Vernon group Earth Strike pulled out of the rally earlier in the day.

“But we're still here to show our support for the movement and we want the world to know we are here and we are fighting for the rights of everyone who has been murdered,” said Varney.

Another BLM rally is being organized for next week in front of the Vernon court house.

A rally in Kelowna earlier in the day attracted several hundred people.

