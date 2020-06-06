Report to council recommends painting of Suicide Hill be allowed

Photo: GVMA

It looks like Vernon Secondary School grads will get to revive the tradition of painting Suicide Hill.

A report to council to be considered Monday recommends the city allow a road use permit to School District 22 for the temporary closure of the 2400 block of 30th Avenue.

The closure and painting would be subject to conditions including consultation with neighbours, traffic control, adherence to public health orders and guidelines, and that the paint must be removed before the road is reopened to traffic.

The recommendation to council is that the road remain closed until Sept. 4 because the paint would not meet Transportation Association of Canada guidelines, and it could be slippery in rainy conditions.

That date would be the last weekday before next school year.

VSS teacher and grad sponsor Kulwinder Smith wrote to council seeking permission to revive the tradition as the pandemic has cancelled many grad celebrations.

"There are many parents who are from Vernon and remember the tradition fondly," Smith wrote. "We are looking for something where the grads can come together as a class and be remembered during this atypical time."

The event would take place June 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.