Surrey RCMP are looking for man who committed indecent act

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a man who committed an indecent act near a South Surrey beach.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said on May 19 shortly after 9 p.m., a man approached a group of young people while he was engaging in an indecent act, near the beach access at 13 Avenue and 131 Street.

“The man ran away when confronted by the group,” said Sidhu. “After other investigative avenues have been unsuccessful in identifying the suspect, a photo is being released to the public in an effort to advance the investigation.”

No additional similar occurrences have been reported.

The suspect is described as a South Asian or Middle Eastern man, with short dark hair, dark facial hair, in his 20s, medium build, and wearing glasses.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or click here.