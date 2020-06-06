Drainage problem regularly floods Okanagan Landing Road

Photo: Google Maps

Vernon city councillors will consider making drainage improvements on Okanagan Landing Road a priority after multiple complaints from residents.

A report to council ahead of Monday's meeting says the affected area is between 8091 and 8239 Okanagan Landing Rd., where drainage flows onto the street and has no path to the lake.

Administration plained a project in 2019 to install a new storm outfall at a low point on the road where the water pools before flowing through the property at 8105 Okanagan Landing Rd.

The property owners declined to sell the city a right of way for the project, and it did not proceed.

Frequently after rainfall events, the city operations department dispatches a vacuum truck and crew to help prevent flooding of the road and damage to properties.

Administration is pursuing an immediate solution to deal with the majority of minor rainfall events, with a detailed plan on a long-term permanent solution to deal with major rainfall and flood events.

Funding for the project was carried over from last year.