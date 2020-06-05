No quick decision on public alcohol consumption in Vernon

Photo: BC Ale Trail

Vernon city council isn't expected to make a decision on consumption of alcohol in public places any time soon.

A report to council by staff recommends the city watch the example of Penticton's pilot project allowing booze in parks, and consult with both RCMP and Interior Health before any decisions are made.

At its last meeting, council directed staff to come back with more information after the matter divided council members on its effectiveness in spurring the economy.

On Monday, staff recommend council simply receive the report, although it remains to be seen if Coun. Scott Anderson and Akbal Mund will butt heads again on the matter.

Anderson pitched the idea as a way to help pubs and restaurants with takeout service. But, Mund countered that such establishments have only just reopened, and encouraging people to bring their own booze to public spaces would further hurt businesses already struggling because of lengthy shutdowns mandated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BC Liquor Control and Licensing Act forbids consumption of liquor in public spaces, but does allow municipalities to designate by bylaw public places where liquor can be consumed.