Vernon historian digs up athletic event from 1961

Track meets have been a school tradition for generations and local historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed an event from almost 60 years ago.

The 1961 Okanagan Valley High School track and field meet was held at Polson Park in Vernon and according to the scoreboard, teams from across the Valley in attendance.

“There’s so much detail and information in the reel to digest,” said Arseneault. “There are clear images of many of the students of which most are now in their mid 70s. It looks like most of the high schools from the Valley were in attendance.”

The grainy, 16-mm film that Arseneault converted to a digital format also shows Vernon’s second public school, now home to the Okanagan Science Centre, as well as the Second World War-era nurses barracks next to Vernon Jubilee Hospital overlooking the park.

“The nurses barracks were demolished in the 1970s, the grandstand was sadly destroyed by arsonists in 2006. The little brick school still stands today,” said Arseneault who encourages people to leave comments on his Youtube page.