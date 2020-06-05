Saturday is National Health and Fitness Day

Photo: Contributed

People are encouraged to get out and get moving Saturday.

June 6 is National Health and Fitness Day, and Greater Vernon Recreation Services is encouraging all residents to find fun and exciting ways to get up, get out and get active.

Getting exercise isn't as easy under COVID-19 measures, but officials are reminding people of the importance of getting outside, getting fresh air and getting our bodies moving to care for their physical, mental and emotional well-being.

To provide some inspiration for National Health and Fitness Day, the Greater Vernon Recreation Services team has partnered with various groups to provide a number of ways to celebrate and participate:

Recreation services continues to work with local groups, surrounding municipalities and the BC Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to develop strategies to provide more recreation opportunities while continuing to follow the guidelines, directives and timeline established by the Province of B.C. and the Provincial Health Officer.

People are encouraged to share pictures and stories with the recreation services team on Facebook.