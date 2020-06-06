157484
Hello Okanagan laughs it up with comics Tim Nutt and Rob Balsdon

Behind the comedy curtain

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

 

This week, they're joined by comedians Tim Nutt and Rob Balsdon as they discuss the life of a comic in today's changing environment.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

