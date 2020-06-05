Black bear walks into living room of Vernon home Thursday

Photo: File photo

A homeowner in the Foothills area of Vernon got a shock Thursday when a bear walked in the open front door of his home and into the living room.

Conservation Officer Micah Kneller said at first the homeowner thought the bear was a dog, but when he saw it was a bruin he made noise and the bear ran out of the house.

Kneller said the bear had been habituated to eating garbage in the neighbourhood, adding they are trying to catch the bear and when they do, they will have no option other than putting the animal down.

Garbage bears cannot be rehabilitated.

“The reason we are where we are at with the bear is people are continuing to leave their garbage out,” said Kneller, adding the homeowner kept his garbage in the garage, but the neighbours do not.

“We are always telling people to put your garbage away and now we can show people this is why. We can't have bears walking into people's homes,” said Kneller, adding catching the bear has been a challenge because so many people leave their garbage cans out, the bruin has multiple food sources to choose from.

For years, conservation officers have been telling people to secure their garbage and to put it out only on the morning it is to be collected. Warnings were issued and now COs are starting to hand out fines in an effort to keep bears and people safe.

“It's law, don't put your garbage out until the morning of pickup,” said Kneller, but some people store their garbage next to their homes which also attracts bears.

“It needs to be stored in a place where bears can't get to it.”

Bear-proof garbage cans are one way to keep bears out, but people can also build bear-proof enclosures for the garbage or store it in the garage.