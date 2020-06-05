157484
158967
Vernon  

Earth Strike Vernon pulls out of BLM rally in wake of criticism

Support pulled for BLM rally

- | Story: 302003

Activist group Earth Strike Vernon has withdrawn its support for a Black Lives Matter rally in Polson Park this afternoon, and will not be participating.

After promoting the event on social media, Earth Strike pulled its support after criticisms levelled at rallies in Vernon and Kelowna that they were not inclusive of black voices.

The Afro-Caribbean Student Club at UBC Okanagan said it "cannot condone a programme that does not take precedence of black voices."

"Similar questions began to arise concerning the involvement of people of colour in the Vernon rally, scheduled for the 5th of June," Earth Strike spokesman Kieran Grandbois said in a press release.

"This decision does not come lightly, but it is a necessary one. The organization continues to unwaveringly and ceaselessly support the Black Lives Matter movement. The pulling of support for this protest comes from a place of support for the wider movement.

"When it comes to this issue, Earth Strike Vernon recognized the importance of listening to a community that one fights for."

Kelowna's BLM rally began at noon. The Vernon event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Polson Park.

Earth Strike Vernon has organized several climate action rallies over the past year.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158591
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
3726115
5 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,900
more details
158992


Send us your News Tips!


157775


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >




Peaky Blinders creator initially picked Jason Statham for starring role

Showbiz
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight had his sights set on Jason Statham to lead the cast of his hit series before Cillian Murphy...
Goat is on a mission to balance on bean bag chair
Must Watch
Dynamo the goat is having a blast with this bean bag chair.
Dog steals a beer
Must Watch
Caught in the ACT.
Growing up with pets
Galleries
These before and now pics of people and their pets will melt your...
Growing up with pets (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158714