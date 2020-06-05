Earth Strike Vernon pulls out of BLM rally in wake of criticism

Photo: Castanet Staff Kelowna Black Lives Matter rally.

Activist group Earth Strike Vernon has withdrawn its support for a Black Lives Matter rally in Polson Park this afternoon, and will not be participating.

After promoting the event on social media, Earth Strike pulled its support after criticisms levelled at rallies in Vernon and Kelowna that they were not inclusive of black voices.

The Afro-Caribbean Student Club at UBC Okanagan said it "cannot condone a programme that does not take precedence of black voices."

"Similar questions began to arise concerning the involvement of people of colour in the Vernon rally, scheduled for the 5th of June," Earth Strike spokesman Kieran Grandbois said in a press release.

"This decision does not come lightly, but it is a necessary one. The organization continues to unwaveringly and ceaselessly support the Black Lives Matter movement. The pulling of support for this protest comes from a place of support for the wider movement.

"When it comes to this issue, Earth Strike Vernon recognized the importance of listening to a community that one fights for."

Kelowna's BLM rally began at noon. The Vernon event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Polson Park.

Earth Strike Vernon has organized several climate action rallies over the past year.