Six downtown Vernon crosswalks to remain touchless

Push buttons back on

Crosswalks at four busy Vernon intersections will return to push-button activation.

City staff will be removing automatic pedestrian phases at the following intersections along two arterial roadways: 25th Avenue at 34th Street, and on 27th Street at 30th, 32nd, and 35th avenues.

The touchless feature, brought in during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain at six downtown intersections, however.

In March, the city implemented automatic pedestrian ‘walk’ phases at 10 signalized intersections downtown. This meant that there was no need for pedestrians to press a button to get the ‘walk’ signal.

"While this removed touch points in the city, it was also feasible due to much lower traffic volumes experienced throughout March and April. Now that B.C. has entered Phase 2 of the province’s restart plan ... traffic volumes have started to increase steadily along these arterial roadways," the city said Friday in a press release.

The remaining touchless crosswalks (see map) are at: 

  • 30th Avenue and 37th Street (Alexis Park Drive)
  • 30th Avenue and 34th Street
  • 30th Avenue and 30th Street
  • 30th Avenue and 29th Street
  • 32nd Avenue and 33rd Street
  • 32nd Avenue and 30th Street

Signs are posted at these intersections to let pedestrians know they do not need to press a button.

 

