157484
158967
Vernon  

Two men arrested after downtown Vernon purse snatching

Purse snatchers arrested

- | Story: 301985

Two men were arrested shortly after a purse snatching in downtown Vernon Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in which a woman was assaulted and her purse taken in the area of 33rd Street and 31st Avenue, near the downtown parkade.

Good Samaritans stopped to help the woman and were able to provide detailed descriptions of the suspects to police, which aided in their arrest. 

A quick, multi-unit response was made to the area and a perimeter set up to catch the culprits, says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. 

"With the descriptions provided by witnesses, police were able to locate two young males who were attempting to flee the area, however they didn’t get far before officers had taken them into custody."

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

The purse and its contents were recovered by police. 

The suspects, 21 and 17-year old locals, were released on conditions with a future court date.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151955
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4109006
4432 Gallaghers Forest S
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
145762


Send us your News Tips!


156223


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


157775


Dog steals a beer

Must Watch
Caught in the ACT.
Growing up with pets
Galleries
These before and now pics of people and their pets will melt your...
Growing up with pets (2)
Galleries
Baby cries when mom stops singing
Must Watch
This little bundle just wants mom to keep singing.
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Get in here if you want to have a good time.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154309
159046