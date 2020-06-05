Two men arrested after downtown Vernon purse snatching

Photo: Jon Manchester

Two men were arrested shortly after a purse snatching in downtown Vernon Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in which a woman was assaulted and her purse taken in the area of 33rd Street and 31st Avenue, near the downtown parkade.

Good Samaritans stopped to help the woman and were able to provide detailed descriptions of the suspects to police, which aided in their arrest.



A quick, multi-unit response was made to the area and a perimeter set up to catch the culprits, says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

"With the descriptions provided by witnesses, police were able to locate two young males who were attempting to flee the area, however they didn’t get far before officers had taken them into custody."



The victim, a 35-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

The purse and its contents were recovered by police.



The suspects, 21 and 17-year old locals, were released on conditions with a future court date.