Applications accepted for Rural Economic Development Program

Photo: Pexels

The Regional District of North Okanagan is once again offering money to generate economic growth.

After the successful launch of the Rural Economic Development Grant Program, electoral area directors have opened a second intake period for applications.

The program provides grants for projects and initiatives that generate economic growth in the rural areas of the North Okanagan.

“Within only a few months of launching this grant program, we were able to support a variety of organizations from different sectors,” said Rick Fairbairn, chairperson of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee. “We look forward to reviewing more applications to further support rural economic development.”

The successful applicants so far include the Lumby Historical Society, Larch Hills Nordic Society, North Okanagan Land to Table Network and the Okanagan Film Commission.

All projects and initiatives that benefit rural economic development will be considered for grants; however, additional points will be awarded to applications that support:

Agriculture,

Forestry;

Tourism;

Technology/Manufacturing, and;

Creative Industry.

The application period is now open and grant applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.

Download the application

Read the Fund Criteria