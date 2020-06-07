157484
158634
Vernon  

Applications accepted for Rural Economic Development Program

RDNO offering grants

- | Story: 301963

The Regional District of North Okanagan is once again offering money to generate economic growth.

After the successful launch of the Rural Economic Development Grant Program, electoral area directors have opened a second intake period for applications.

The program provides grants for projects and initiatives that generate economic growth in the rural areas of the North Okanagan.

“Within only a few months of launching this grant program, we were able to support a variety of organizations from different sectors,” said Rick Fairbairn, chairperson of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee. “We look forward to reviewing more applications to further support rural economic development.”

The successful applicants so far include the Lumby Historical Society, Larch Hills Nordic Society, North Okanagan Land to Table Network and the Okanagan Film Commission.

All projects and initiatives that benefit rural economic development will be considered for grants; however, additional points will be awarded to applications that support:

  • Agriculture,
  • Forestry;
  • Tourism;
  • Technology/Manufacturing, and;
  • Creative Industry.

The application period is now open and grant applications must be submitted by Sept. 30.

Download the application

Read the Fund Criteria

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157395
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4170371
24 Finch Crescent
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$587,000
more details
158404


Send us your News Tips!


156223


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


159145


Sunday afternoon randomness

Daily Dose
Awesome randomness.
Lady Gaga flies to U.K. number one with Chromatica
Music
Lady Gaga has landed her fourth U.K. number one with the...
Toddler does adorable “wipe it down” challenge
Must Watch
This is SUPER awesome!
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls named greatest U.K. number one single
Showbiz
Pet Shop Boys' debut single West End Girls has been named the...
Baby Girl recognizes Future at wedding
Must Watch
The head bob says it all. Priceless!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158656