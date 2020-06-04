157484
Vernon  

71-year-old mountain biker rescued from Vernon's Ellison Park

71-year-old cyclist rescued

A 71-year-old mountain biker was rescued from Ellison Park Thursday afternoon after crashing her bike.

At about 1:15 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue was called to the Ellison Connector Mountain Biking Trail on the east shore of Okanagan Lake. The biker had crashed about six kilometres from the parking lot.

Seven firefighters helped the woman out of the park, using a spine board, basket stretcher and a “fat wheel.” The woman's injuries were not disclosed.

“The fat tire is a brand new piece of equipment we’ve recently added to our toolkit,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. “It actually went into service within the last couple weeks and proved to be an exceptionally helpful tool with today’s rescue.”

The woman was transported to hospital by the BC Ambulance Service, and the on-duty captain said she appeared to be in “good spirits.”

