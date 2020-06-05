Silver Star received the Climate Change Impact Award

Photo: Dave Heath The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) named Silver Star the winner of the Climate Change Impact Award.

Silver Star Mountain Resort can add the Climate Change Impact Award to its growing list of honours.

The National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) named Silver Star the winner of the award at the 2020 Golden Eagle Awards.

The NSAA presents awards for sustainability, safety, growth and marketing to ski resorts with the most innovative and successful programs in each category.

The Star was the only Canadian ski resort to receive a nomination for both Environmental Excellence and Climate Change Impact.

"We are honoured to be recognized and win the category for the Climate Change Impact. Seeing our environmental efforts recognized on an international scale is humbling," said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. "We are surrounded by so much beauty and natural resources, which is why we take pride in preserving our environment for future generations."

As part of Silver Star’s commitment to Play Forever, the mountain's comprehensive sustainability program includes several on-site and guest-facing projects that contribute to lower carbon emissions and overall positive impact on our climate.

One hundred per cent of the resort’s lifts run on hydroelectric energy, and its mountain ops fleets have been consistently updated with the latest low- or no-emission technologies.

“We continue to work with the local and provincial government on new and effective energy solutions for our community, as well as sustainable growth strategies that preserve our natural environment," said Deacon.