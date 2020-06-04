158761
Vernon  

Free pickelball sessions being offered in Vernon June 13

Wanna try pickleball?

- | Story: 301921

If you have ever wanted to try pickleball, now's your chance.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is offering free pickleball orientation and play sessions Saturday June 13 from 1–4 p.m. at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex.

Youth especially are being invited to check out the game with sessions being set aside for players six to 17 years old and the 18-plus category.

There will also be family groups of up to five people available.

All equipment will be provided by the Vernon Pickleball Association free of charge.

To attend one of the 60-minute free clinics, pre-register by email at [email protected] by June 11.

Pre-registration is necessary as spaces are limited and no drop-ins will be accepted. 

Clinics start at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Social distancing and small group instruction is being observed for the clinics. For additional information about the sessions, contact Rebecca Hackman at 250-307-7415.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4177171
206-1961 Durnin Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$385,000
more details
157421


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


156223


Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755