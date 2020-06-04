Free pickelball sessions being offered in Vernon June 13

Photo: Contributed

If you have ever wanted to try pickleball, now's your chance.

The Vernon Pickleball Association is offering free pickleball orientation and play sessions Saturday June 13 from 1–4 p.m. at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex.

Youth especially are being invited to check out the game with sessions being set aside for players six to 17 years old and the 18-plus category.

There will also be family groups of up to five people available.

All equipment will be provided by the Vernon Pickleball Association free of charge.

To attend one of the 60-minute free clinics, pre-register by email at [email protected] by June 11.

Pre-registration is necessary as spaces are limited and no drop-ins will be accepted.

Clinics start at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Social distancing and small group instruction is being observed for the clinics. For additional information about the sessions, contact Rebecca Hackman at 250-307-7415.