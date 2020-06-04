Vernon man finds, returns bag with $7,000 cash in it

158636
River Johnson has a guardian angel and his name is Ralph.

The Enderby woman misplaced a bag with $7,000 cash in it while visiting the Vernon Walmart.

Johnson runs three businesses in Enderby, including two dispensaries, and was taking her elderly parents to Walmart and decided not to leave the money in her truck.

After helping her parents shop, Johnson returned home and realized the money had been left behind.

“I felt sick when I noticed the money was missing,” said Johnson, who immediately called Walmart.

However, she did not expect to reach anyone as it was already 40 minutes past closing time.

“It turns out this amazing man found it,” said Johnson, who was told the money was safe and sound in the store's safe.

“This man, Ralph, started talking to me and said, 'Ya I lost my own business over this COVID pandemic,'” said Johnson of Ralph Buisine who operated 9 Round Fitness with his wife Miley.

Last month, the fitness studio in Vernon Square announced it was closing its doors permanently due to the COVID-19 shut down.

When Johnson learned of Buisine's situation, respect for her guardian angel grew immensely.

As a small business owner herself, Johnson said she knows how hard it is to make a living.

“If I was in his situation, I don't know if I would have been so kind,” she said, adding she is not sure the people she knows would have returned the money either.

“I would like to think I would, but when you're desperate and fighting for your life...he still chose to help me fight for mine.”

Johnson said the loss of the money would not have devastated her business, but it would have had an impact.

“I can't say enough about him. This guy is an angel. He's suffering, but he still helped me,” said Johnson. “My faith in humanity has been restored.”

Johnson said she desperately wants to give Buisine a gift for his act of honesty, but Walmart policy forbids employees from receiving gifts.

“Not even a cup of coffee,” said Johnson. “But one way or another, I am going to get this man help.”

