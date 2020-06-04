Charles Bloom students paint 'Cop Hill' to celebrate graduation

Lumby grads revived an old tradition on Thursday as they grabbed spray cans and painted "Cop Hill."

The Charles Bloom Secondary graduates were granted permission by the village, and the public works department blocked off Glencaird Street for the afternoon and evening.

Tony Thompson, who put out the barricades and signs, remembered doing the same himself back in 1985. Now, his daughter Ciara is among those graduating.

Parent Cathi Wyatt, members of the grad committee and other parents organized the event "because a lot of the kids were feeling kind of cheated this year," she said.

There will be no formal grad dance, and in place of the usual mass cap and gown ceremony, grads will walk across the stage one at a time with only their family members in the school gym.

They will, however, have a special parade on Friday. Community members and local contractors pulled together low-bed semi trailers the grads will ride through the village in their suits and dresses.

CBSS has a grad class of 56 this year.

Among those painting the street Thursday was Griffin Huston, who painted a large wolf to symbolize Charles Bloom's Timberwolves sports teams. Other artwork included flowers, hearts, rainbows, and of course, the kids' names.

Glencaird Street became known as Cop Hill because it's right beside the Lumby RCMP detachment, and the tradition of painting the hill carried on for years before petering out in the 1980s.

Brooke Rudsvick said she's most looking forward to the unknown of what comes next after grad.

The feeling among many was to take a gap year off before committing to post-secondary education or a long-term career.