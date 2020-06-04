158761
156110
Vernon  

Charles Bloom students paint 'Cop Hill' to celebrate graduation

Lumby grads paint the town

- | Story: 301907

Lumby grads revived an old tradition on Thursday as they grabbed spray cans and painted "Cop Hill."

The Charles Bloom Secondary graduates were granted permission by the village, and the public works department blocked off Glencaird Street for the afternoon and evening.

Tony Thompson, who put out the barricades and signs, remembered doing the same himself back in 1985. Now, his daughter Ciara is among those graduating.

Parent Cathi Wyatt, members of the grad committee and other parents organized the event "because a lot of the kids were feeling kind of cheated this year," she said.

There will be no formal grad dance, and in place of the usual mass cap and gown ceremony, grads will walk across the stage one at a time with only their family members in the school gym.

They will, however, have a special parade on Friday. Community members and local contractors pulled together low-bed semi trailers the grads will ride through the village in their suits and dresses.

CBSS has a grad class of 56 this year.

Among those painting the street Thursday was Griffin Huston, who painted a large wolf to symbolize Charles Bloom's Timberwolves sports teams. Other artwork included flowers, hearts, rainbows, and of course, the kids' names.

Glencaird Street became known as Cop Hill because it's right beside the Lumby RCMP detachment, and the tradition of painting the hill carried on for years before petering out in the 1980s.

Brooke Rudsvick said she's most looking forward to the unknown of what comes next after grad.

The feeling among many was to take a gap year off before committing to post-secondary education or a long-term career.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151955
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4169620
1699 Ross Road Unit #201
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,900
more details
151857


Send us your News Tips!


157869


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


156223


Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156529