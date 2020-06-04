157484
Vernon summer camps are given the green light to operate

Summer camps in Vernon are moving forward this season, as the Greater Vernon Recreation Services says they are working to provide day camp options while following provincial health guidelines.

Recreations Services has collaborated with the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association and other Okanagan municipalities to provide positive recreation experiences and to have risk reduction mitigation plans in place. The plans have been approved by the B.C. government and can be viewed on Vernon's recreation website.

"With these new resources and best practices in place, Recreation Services is ready to provide safe and fun activities, while continuing to encourage sound hygiene practices and physical distancing by all participants and camp leaders," says the City of Vernon in a press release.

"We will continue to adjust and adapt our practices as required, based on notices and guidance from the BC Centre for Disease Control and B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer."

Registration for summer camps is now open online.

