Switch to wells from creek water means restrictions in Armstrong

Water restrictions already

Despite rising water levels, Armstrong has implemented Stage 2 water restrictions.

That's because spring run off, rains, and debris have caused elevated turbidity in Fortune Creek, the city's usual water source.

Service has been switched over to groundwater wells, which have limited supply, so restrictions have been put ij place immediately, public works manager Paul Carver said in a press release, Thursday afternoon.

The restrictions mean residents cannot use sprinklers or irrigation systems, wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

Watering may be done by hand, but only on an odd-even house number rotation, between the hours of 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables may be watered by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

Residents may notice the well water is slightly warmer, may taste different, and require more soap for cleaning.

The restrictions apply to all residents of the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie specified areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne water districts, and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

