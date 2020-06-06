157484
Bike stores see run on entry-level mountain bikes

Selling like hotcakes

The COVID-19 shut down has created challenges for many businesses, but one area that is going strong is mountain bike sales.

Sales of 'entry level' mountain bikes have gone through the roof over the past few weeks, so much so, stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.

Nick Brush, with Olympia Cycle and Ski, said there has been a run hard-tail mountain bikes and comfort bikes in the $500-1,500 range.

“We've seen a huge increase in the entry-level bike market,” said Brush. “With the pandemic and everything that is happening, I think more and more people want to get outside and get back into biking and people want to find those bikes.”

Over at Skyride Bike and Board there are also no entry-level bikes to be found.

Owner Mike Giesbrecht said usually they have numerous less expensive bikes, but not this year.

“We've experienced phenomenal sales growth in entry-level all the way up to $3,000 bikes,” said Giesbrecht.

And it's not just Vernon area residents who are peddling their way out of the pandemic.

“We are finding suppliers are running out of stock, so searching around for entry-level bikes has been a challenge,” said Giesbrecht. “More people are getting outside, more people are enjoying the outdoors. With school out and things like that, families are getting out and enjoying the Rail Trail and outdoor activities.”

Giesbrecht has been in the bike business for more than 16 years and this is the biggest run on entry-level bikes he has ever seen.

