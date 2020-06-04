Emergency crews at trails at Ellison Provincial Park

Photo: John Lawless Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to aid an injured mountain biker Thursday.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.

Riding companions of the unidentified woman said she was with a group of seven.

She was riding near the back of the pack when she missed corner and “went down hard.”

While not confirmed, Castanet was told the woman injured shoulder, back and ribs.

ORIGINAL

Vernon Fire Rescue crews have been called to the mountain bike trails near Ellison Provincial Park.

There are reports a woman has been injured at the trail system near the Ellison campgrounds.

Crews were called out at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.