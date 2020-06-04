158636
Vernon  

Emergency crews at trails at Ellison Provincial Park

Injured cyclist rescued

- | Story: 301894

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.

Riding companions of the unidentified woman said she was with a group of seven.

She was riding near the back of the pack when she missed corner and “went down hard.”

While not confirmed, Castanet was told the woman injured shoulder, back and ribs.

ORIGINAL

Vernon Fire Rescue crews have been called to the mountain bike trails near Ellison Provincial Park.

There are reports a woman has been injured at the trail system near the Ellison campgrounds.

Crews were called out at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158682
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4161385
1-1890 cooper rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$309,900
more details
157421


Send us your News Tips!


153489


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Maui
Maui Vernon SPCA >


158471


Special effects makeup

Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...
Puppy rides on Roomba
Must Watch
This baby just wanted to go for a ride.
Perfection
Galleries
A satisfying gallery for your eyes.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158655
150928