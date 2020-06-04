Okanagan Landing museum open on weekends through June

Photo: Contributed

The rich history of the Okanagan Landing is once again on display.

The Stationhouse Museum in Paddlewheel Park will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Visitors can check out the 21'x4' scale model depicting Okanagan Landing in 1914. What is now Paddlewheel Park was the site of CPR shipbuilding and a bustling centre of commerce.

It was here sternwheeler steamships Aberdeen, Okanagan, Sicamous and the tugboat Naramata were constructed - the latter two can now be seen on the beach in Penticton.

Before the rise of the automobile, journey by ship was the fastest and easiest way to travel in the Okanagan, and the most efficient way to move cargo, people and mail.

The CPR Stationhouse was the primary facility to board the sternwheelers.

The historic building is now owned and operated by Okanagan Landing & District Community Association and serves as a satellite facility to the Vernon Greater Museum and Archives.

In addition to the model, many historic pictures and artifacts are on display, courtesy of the GVMA.