Vernon  

Vernon's Davison Orchards opening up more attractions

More to do at Davison's

Another level or normalcy has been added to post-COVID business in Vernon.

Davison Orchards has opened its Farmhouse Cafe, animal barn, and playground areas.

“I can’t tell you how much I’ve missed hearing the sounds of children laughing and playing on the lawns, or visiting with you in the animal barn in the morning as the girls and I do the chores. Although we still need to keep a respectable distance from one another, it is so good to be able to get out and play,” says Rachel Davison.

“These past couple months have had unique challenges. I would have never predicted that one of the main challenges would be finding a place for the kids to play. One day, when we were driving by a snow-fence-wrapped park, my daughter asked: 'Mom, why can the geese still enjoy the parks but we can’t?' 

"While I can now chuckle over her little complaint, at the time it broke my heart to hear what she was struggling with. It hasn’t been easy for any of us, and that includes the kids. We are so thankful to be able to finally provide a spacious area to play.”

The popular orchard on Bella Vista Road has also added wooden horses – fitted with real saddles – to the play area.

And, in the barn, there is a new kitten named Smokey and three fluffy chicks waiting to greet guests.

