Vernon Search and Rescue rescues injured horse rider

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue were called to action Wednesday evening after a horse rider was injured.

“Our members were tasked ... to assist BC Ambulance Service with the extrication of an equestrian who was injured while riding at a popular location in the North Okanagan,” a post on the group's Facebook page states.

VSAR says the incident occurred on riding trails near Lavington.

The unidentified woman had to be transported several kilometres to a waiting ambulance.

VSAR used its Kioti Mechron off-road vehicle, which was donated by Kioti through Timberstar Tractor after the group won a contest in 2017.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries to the horse rider, but VSAR said the woman “was a trooper” throughout the ordeal.